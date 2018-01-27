La Vergne police search for man accused of attempted murder - WSMV News 4

La Vergne police search for man accused of attempted murder

Posted: Updated:
Jose Sosa Guzman is considered armed and dangerous. (Source: La Vergne Police Department) Jose Sosa Guzman is considered armed and dangerous. (Source: La Vergne Police Department)
LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) -

La Vergne police are searching for a man with an active warrant for first degree attempted murder.

They’re asking for the public’s help in tracking down Jose Sosa Guzman.

Police say he is armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Guzman should not approach him, but instead call the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744.

Calls can also be made to your local jurisdiction or CrimeStoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • La Vergne police search for man accused of attempted murder

    La Vergne police search for man accused of attempted murder

    Saturday, January 27 2018 4:23 PM EST2018-01-27 21:23:55 GMT
    Jose Sosa Guzman is considered armed and dangerous. (Source: La Vergne Police Department)Jose Sosa Guzman is considered armed and dangerous. (Source: La Vergne Police Department)
    La Vergne police are searching for a man with an active warrant for first degree attempted murder. They’re asking for the public’s help in tracking down Jose Sosa Guzman. Police say he is armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Guzman should not approach him, but instead call the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744. Calls can also be made to your local jurisdiction or CrimeStoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).More >>
    La Vergne police are searching for a man with an active warrant for first degree attempted murder. They’re asking for the public’s help in tracking down Jose Sosa Guzman. Police say he is armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Guzman should not approach him, but instead call the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744. Calls can also be made to your local jurisdiction or CrimeStoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).More >>

  • Thieves attempt to steal ATM in smash and grab

    Thieves attempt to steal ATM in smash and grab

    Saturday, January 27 2018 9:02 AM EST2018-01-27 14:02:46 GMT

    Two suspects are believed to have rammed a truck into the window at a Mapco on Gallatin Pike South in an effort to steal the ATM inside. The ATM was later found across the street with money still inside.

    More >>

    Two suspects are believed to have rammed a truck into the window at a Mapco on Gallatin Pike South in an effort to steal the ATM inside. The ATM was later found across the street with money still inside.

    More >>

  • 1 seriously injured in Bellevue crash

    1 seriously injured in Bellevue crash

    Saturday, January 27 2018 8:06 AM EST2018-01-27 13:06:48 GMT

    Police say several people were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center around 1:00 a.m. Saturday following a wreck on Hwy 70 South near the I-40 East exit. One victim sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash. The other individuals taken to the hospital suffered from Code 2 injuries. Police say an investigation is ongoing and a fatal team is at the scene, but they have not confirmed if any of the victims died in the wreck. News 4 will have updates on air and online as ...

    More >>

    Police say several people were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center around 1:00 a.m. Saturday following a wreck on Hwy 70 South near the I-40 East exit. One victim sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash. The other individuals taken to the hospital suffered from Code 2 injuries. Police say an investigation is ongoing and a fatal team is at the scene, but they have not confirmed if any of the victims died in the wreck. News 4 will have updates on air and online as ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.