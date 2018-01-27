La Vergne police search for man accused of attempted murder

La Vergne police are searching for a man with an active warrant for first degree attempted murder.

They’re asking for the public’s help in tracking down Jose Sosa Guzman.

Police say he is armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Guzman should not approach him, but instead call the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744.

Calls can also be made to your local jurisdiction or CrimeStoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).