Thieves attempt to steal ATM in smash and grab - WSMV News 4

Thieves attempt to steal ATM in smash and grab

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

At least two suspects are believed to have rammed a pick up truck through the window of a Mapco on Gallatin Pike South early Saturday morning in an attempt to steal an ATM.

Police say there are at least two suspects who got away in a red, older-model Chevrolet pick up truck. According to police, the thieves broke the window, loaded the ATM into the back of the truck, and drove off.

However, the ATM was later found behind a business across the street from the Mapco, and the money was still inside. A police officer was guarding the stolen machine.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

