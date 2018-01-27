1 seriously injured in Bellevue crash

Police say several people were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center around 1:00 a.m. Saturday following a wreck on Hwy 70 South near the I-40 East exit.

One victim sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash. The other individuals taken to the hospital suffered from Code 2 injuries.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and a fatal team is at the scene, but they have not confirmed if any of the victims died in the wreck.

News 4 will have updates on air and online as this story develops.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.