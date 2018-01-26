Study: Tennessee scores lowest in country on U.S. naturalization test

With the immigration debate raging in Washington, the Joe Foss Institute decided to test current United States citizens’ ability to take the naturalization test.

As a state, Tennessee showed the worst results. In fact, it was the only state that would have failed the test.

2,500 adults across the country were pulled as a sample group to represent their states in a shortened version of the test. Tennesseans averaged only 5.7 out of 10 correct, the worst rate across the country.

Immigrants taking the naturalization test must get 60 percent correct to pass, meaning the sample from Tennessee would have statistically failed.

South Dakota landed the highest average score with 8.67 correct out of 10. The second-lowest-scoring state was Arkansas with 6.02 correct out of 10.

The study also found that the average score increased with the test taker’s age. Those 65 and older scored 7.38 correct on average; the youngest pool, 18- to 24-year-olds, scored an average of 6.66 correct.

The Joe Foss Institute is a nonprofit that works to encourage American civics education in young people. They conducted this test as part of a current education initiative.

Anyone wanting to try the test for themselves can find it here.

