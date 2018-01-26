Former Tennessee Sen. Joe Haynes dies at 81

According to a campus safety alert, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a convenience store on Kraft Street. The suspect then ran down Summer Street towards the campus.More >>
Former Tennessee Sen. Joe Haynes, a Democrat who served nearly three decades in the state legislature, has died. He was 81.More >>
Metro police arrested two men following a seven-month investigation into cocaine and meth distribution in Nahsville.More >>
Metro police have charged three teens after an overnight robbery that led to a police chase from south Nashville to Goodlettsville then back into Nashville.More >>
Hot water was restored to a Tennessee State University dorm on Friday after residents say they’ve been without it for more than 10 days.More >>
Dolly Parton says her Tennessee amusement park "has hogged the spotlight long enough" and she's stepping aside as grand marshal of the Pigeon Forge spring parade after 32 years.More >>
Nearly two dozen utility districts across the state violated a drinking water standard in 2017, according to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.More >>
Shelbyville police are looking for a man who may have taken two guns from a home after a scuffle with the homeowner on Friday afternoon.More >>
One person was killed and another person was injured in a house fire on Friday morning in Hendersonville.More >>
The remains found on a 550-acre farm on Taylor Road near Watertown have been identified as those of a man missing since August 2012.More >>
