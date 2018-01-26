2 charged in 7-month-long drug investigation

Metro police arrested two men following a seven-month investigation into cocaine and meth distribution in Nashville.

Mario Santos-Lopez, 38, and Wblesther Jimenez, 44, are jailed on felony drug charges.

Police say officers seized nearly one pound of cocaine, two ounces of meth, a pistol, more than $31,000 in cash, and four vehicles.

Jimenez is also wanted on outstanding drug charges out of Dallas.

