2 charged in 7-month-long drug investigation - WSMV News 4

2 charged in 7-month-long drug investigation

Mario Santos-Lopez (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Mario Santos-Lopez (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Wblesther Jimenez (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Wblesther Jimenez (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police arrested two men following a seven-month investigation into cocaine and meth distribution in Nashville.

Mario Santos-Lopez, 38, and Wblesther Jimenez, 44, are jailed on felony drug charges.

Police say officers seized nearly one pound of cocaine, two ounces of meth, a pistol, more than $31,000 in cash, and four vehicles.

Jimenez is also wanted on outstanding drug charges out of Dallas.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

