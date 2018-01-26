3 teens charged in overnight robbery, chase

Metro police have charged three teens after an overnight robbery that led to a police chase from south Nashville to Goodlettsville then back into Nashville.

Markavious Battle, 16, and Eh Lay, 17, have been charged with aggravated robbery. Battle is also charged with felony cocaine possession and possession of guns in the commission of a felony.

Police said two pistols that had been reported stolen were recovered from Battle.

The driver of the vehicle, 17-year-old Jose Martinez, met with detectives Friday morning and is being charged with aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest.

Police said the 50-year-old victim returned home to his Richards Road apartment complex around 2 a.m. when a vehicle began slowly following him. Two young men got out of the vehicle and one of them demanded money at gunpoint. The victim told the two suspects he didn’t have any and was pistol whipped. The two suspects then ran back to their car and drove away.

A Metro officer later spotted the vehicle on Harding place and attempted to stop it, but the driver sped off. A pursuit then began on the interstate. The suspects’ vehicle traveled from south Nashville to the county line on Interstate 65, but hit a spike strip just before entering Sumner County. Metro police stopped pursuing at that point.

Goodlettsville police then picked up the chase before the suspects’ vehicle drove back into Davidson County. The pursuit eventually ended on Rainwood Drive.

Police said Battle and Lay bailed out of the vehicle and ran. Lay was taken into custody. A police dog tracked Battle to a backyard on Masonwood Drive where he was hiding. He was taken into custody there.

Martinez later told police he ran into a wooded area and got away. He said he was driving his mother’s car without permission.

All three teens are also under investigation in connection to other crimes in south Nashville over the past few days.

