TSU students protest conditions inside dorms

Hot water was restored to a Tennessee State University dorm on Friday after residents say they’ve been without it for more than 10 days.

Students decided to march on campus even after the issue was fixed.

Student organizers said the protest was about living conditions that should have been addressed years ago.

“You have a group of students who are angry, who are frustrated, who are tired of dealing with the same things year after year,” said Jermilton Woods, a student organizer.

Parents and students say the Wilson Residence Hall was without hot water for at least 10 days.

A university spokesperson said Friday that the issue had been resolved, citing recent freezing temperatures and a ruptured tank.

Woods said students have also reported mold and mushrooms growing in their dorms.

“Student’s shouldn’t have to live like this. Where a student lays their head down at night is the most valuable thing on campus,” Woods said.

One TSU student wrote on Twitter, “They might as well close TSU for a year and remodel the dorms. I had to move twice because of mold … black mold.”

“What you see is a group of students who are frustrated, who are angry, who are tired. Students who have had to deal with the unprofessionalism of a facilities management team that shows no care, no compassion to students whatsoever,” Woods said.

A TSU spokesperson maintains Wilson Hall was never without water, it just needed to be shut off twice to make repairs.

When News 4 asked about the mold and mushrooms, the spokesperson did not acknowledge the issues but sent a statement that read in part:

The university truly regrets this situation, and is working aggressively with a grave sense of urgency to address all of the students’ concerns.

