Shooting reported near Austin Peay campus

Police say a shooting has occurred near Austin Peay State University in Clarksville on Friday afternoon.

According to a campus safety alert, the shooting happened at a convenience store on Kraft Street. The suspects then ran down Summer Street towards the campus.

The suspects are described as two black males. One of them was wearing a black hoodie and the other was wearing a gray hoodie. They were armed with 9mm handguns.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and call 911 with any information about the suspects.

APSU ALERT-Shooting has occurred on Kraft Street. Suspects fled down Summer Street toward the APSU campus. Avoid area. Call 911 if spotted. — Austin Peay State U. (@austinpeay) January 26, 2018

