Shooting reported near Austin Peay campus - WSMV News 4

Shooting reported near Austin Peay campus

Posted: Updated:
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police say a shooting has occurred near Austin Peay State University in Clarksville on Friday afternoon.

According to a campus safety alert, the shooting happened at a convenience store on Kraft Street. The suspects then ran down Summer Street towards the campus.

The suspects are described as two black males. One of them was wearing a black hoodie and the other was wearing a gray hoodie. They were armed with 9mm handguns.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and call 911 with any information about the suspects.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.