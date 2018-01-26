1 killed in shooting near Austin Peay campus

The shooting happened at the In & Out market on Kraft Street. (WSMV)

One person was killed in a shooting near Austin Peay State University in Clarksville on Friday afternoon.

According to a campus safety alert, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a convenience store on Kraft Street. The suspect then ran down Summer Street towards the campus.

Police are searching for one suspect in this shooting, but there is no detailed description at this time.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and call 911 with any information about the suspect.

APSU ALERT-Shooting has occurred on Kraft Street. Suspects fled down Summer Street toward the APSU campus. Avoid area. Call 911 if spotted. — Austin Peay State U. (@austinpeay) January 26, 2018

