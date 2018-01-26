Police search for man who took guns from Shelbyville home - WSMV News 4

Police search for man who took guns from Shelbyville home


Jesse Caldwell is wanted by Shelbyville police. (Photo: Shelbyville Police Department) Jesse Caldwell is wanted by Shelbyville police. (Photo: Shelbyville Police Department)
SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Shelbyville police are looking for a man who may have taken two guns from a home after a scuffle with the homeowner on Friday afternoon.

Police said a homeowner returned to his Forest Avenue home at 1:21 p.m. to find that it had been ransacked.

While assessing the situation, the homeowner encountered Jesse Caldwell. He pointed a firearm at the homeowner and demanded the homeowner turn over his car keys and other possession.

Police said a scuffle ensued inside the home and Caldwell fled on foot. It was reported to police Caldwell left the home with two firearms belonging to the homeowner.

A few minutes later, a 2012 white Kia Optima was stolen for a nearby home on Forest Avenue.

Police said Caldwell is armed and extremely dangerous.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

