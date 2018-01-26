2 people found dead at Ashland City home - WSMV News 4

2 people found dead at Ashland City home

ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) -

Two people were found dead at a home on Caldwell Lane in Ashland City on Friday, according to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the bodies were discovered by a friend who lives nearby.

Deputies and EMS were dispatched to the home at 3205 Caldwell Lane at 10:49 a.m. on Friday.

Upon arrival, authorities found a man dead outside the home and a woman dead inside the home.

According to the sheriff’s Facebook post, there is no reason to believe the public is in danger.

