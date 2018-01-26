Crews battling large house fire in Hendersonville

The house fire is on Elnora Drive in Hendersonville. (WSMV)

Crews are battling a large house fire in Hendersonville.

The blaze is happening at a home at the corner of Elnora Drive and Luna Lane.

It's not clear if anyone is trapped inside the home.

Air 4 is flying over the scene as we work to get more information.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.