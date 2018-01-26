1 killed, 1 injured in Hendersonville house fire

The house fire is on Elnora Drive in Hendersonville. (WSMV)

One person was killed and another person was injured in a house fire on Friday morning in Hendersonville.

Hendersonville Fire Chief Scotty Bush said there was heavy fire and smoke already at the house at 100 Elnora Drive when crews arrived at 10:18 a.m., three minutes after the initial call.

Bush said a female victim came running out of the house and said there may be someone else inside the home.

Bush confirmed a male inside the home had died.

Identifications of the victims were not released. Bush said the woman, who was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center suffering from smoke inhalation and flash burns, was a longtime employee of the Hendersonville Police Department.

Bush said there would be a lengthy investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

He said it wasn't known if there was a working smoke detector in the home.

"Working smoke detectors save lives," said Bush. "If you don't have them, we'll give them to you for free."

Most local fire departments utilize a grant from the state fire marshal to offer free smoke departments. Contact your local fire department for details.

The fatal fire was the first in Hendersonville since a man died in a 2014 fire on Cherry Hill Drive. A 2-year-old girl died in a house fire on Anderson Road in 2011.

