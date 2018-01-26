Police investigating incident at Mt. Juliet home - WSMV News 4

Police investigating incident at Mt. Juliet home

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) -

Police have responded to a home in Mt. Juliet to investigate an altercation involving a firearm.

The house is on Pebble Beach Circle near Whispering Breeze.

Police said it appears everyone involved in the incident knows one each other.

No one was injured in the altercation.

