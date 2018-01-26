3 injured in altercation, crash in north Nashville

Police say a woman crashed a car following an altercation in north Nashville on Friday morning.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Brick Church Pike and Artic Avenue just before 7 a.m.

According to Metro police, prior to the crash, the man who owns car had driven to a hotel in the area to allegedly solicit sex from a prostitute.

When he arrived at the hotel, he reportedly got out of the car to speak to a woman outside but left his car running.

While the car was unoccupied, another woman jumped in the car and began circling the man, demanding money in exchange for his car, according to police.

The man reportedly told the woman he would give her the money, which is when she stopped the car, but the man jumped on top of the vehicle. Police said the woman drove off, causing the man to fall from the car.

The woman then reportedly crashed into a van, injuring two people inside.

The man and the two people inside the van were taken to the hospital but are said to be OK.

