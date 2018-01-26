Students returning to class after deadly KY school shooting

Two teens were killed and 21 others were wounded in a shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, KY, on Tuesday.

Two teens were killed and 21 others were wounded in a shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, KY, on Tuesday.

Students will be returning to class on Friday morning. (WSMV)

Marshall County High School students will be heading back to class Friday for the first time since two students were killed in a mass shooting on Tuesday.

Two students are still receiving treatment at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Both male victims are in stable condition.

According to Kentucky State Police, a third student also remains hospitalized. It's unclear where this victim is being treated.

According to NBC affiliate WPSD, the high school will hold an assembly at 8 a.m. Friday. Parents will be allowed to attend.

This is the first time many of those students will walk back into the school after their own classmate allegedly opened fire on them.

During the rampage, 16 students were shot. Two of those students - 15-year-olds Bailey Holt and Preston Cope - died from their injuries. Seven others were injured in the incident but were not shot.

Kentucky State Police have finished processing the crime scene and have released the property back to the school district.

The mass shooting remains under investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens can also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.