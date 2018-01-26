Man attacked during robbery at Antioch apartment complex

Police are investigating after a man was attacked during an armed robbery outside an Antioch apartment complex.

The victim said he was walking to his apartment building on Richards Road just before 2:30 a.m. Friday.

While he was walking, he said two men got out of a dark-colored Ford Flex in the parking lot and demanded him to turn over his money.

According to police, the victim told the men he did not have any money, which is when they hit him on the head with a handgun.

The victim's attackers then fled in the direction of Antioch Pike.

The Nashville Fire Department responded and treated the victim for his injuries, which were minor.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.