Descendent of Frederick Douglass speaking in Tennessee

Marshall County High School students will be heading back to class Friday for the first time since two students were killed in a mass shooting on Tuesday.More >>
Two teens were killed and 21 others were wounded in a shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, KY, on Tuesday.More >>
Police are urging residents in the area of Woodstock Drive near Rainwood Drive to stay vigilant as the manhunt continues for the third suspect. It is not clear if he is armed.More >>
Police are investigating after a man was attacked during an armed robbery outside an Antioch apartment complex.More >>
The great-great-grandson of abolitionist Frederick Douglass is speaking next month at Middle Tennessee State University during observance of Black History Month.More >>
Great Smoky Mountains National Park welcomed more than 11.3 million visitors last year, setting a new record for the second year in a row.More >>
The shooting happened at the victim's home in the 200 block of Cleveland Street just before 10 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a hookah lounge in Antioch early Friday morning.More >>
While the country continues to send support to Marshall County, one Nashville man was especially shaken by Tuesday's shooting. Today he's sending a message back to that community and sharing why he has such a deep connection to it.More >>
A skull and others bones found on a 550-acre farm on Taylor Road near Watertown may help solve a missing persons case in Wilson County.More >>
