Descendent of Frederick Douglass speaking in Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - The great-great-grandson of abolitionist Frederick Douglass is speaking next month at Middle Tennessee State University during observance of Black History Month.

The school said in a news release that Kevin Douglass Greene will be the featured speaker at the 22nd annual Unity Luncheon on Feb. 15 and will lead a roundtable discussion about his family tree later that day. The roundtable is free. Tickets to the luncheon can be purchased online .

Greene earned his bachelor's degree in university studies from Middle Tennessee in 2006.

The university is kicking off its observance of Black History Month on Feb. 1 and will unveil a complete list of activities then.

