Austin Peay balances turns back Eastern Kentucky 90-84 - WSMV News 4

Austin Peay balances turns back Eastern Kentucky 90-84

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Terry Taylor scored 19 points, converting a tie-breaking 3-point play with 31.4 seconds left, Averyl Ugba followed with a key block and Austin Peay defeated Eastern Kentucky 90-84 on Thursday night.

After Taylor's putback and free throw ended a 7-0 run for the Colonels, Ugba blocked a shot by JacQuess Hobbs and Dayton Gumm was fouled as he grabbed the ball. His free throws with 12 seconds left made it a two possession game and then Taylor added a pair of free throws after grabbing his 12th rebound.

The Governors (11-10, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference) had six players in double figures. Steve Harris had 15 off the bench on 6-of-8 shooting and Ugba had 13 with nine rebounds.

Dedric Boyd had 27 points for Eastern Kentucky (8-14, 2-7).

Both teams shot at least 50 percent, but Austin Peay was 18 of 25 from the foul line, 15 of 16 in the second half, while EKU was 9 of 12.

