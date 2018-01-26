Police: Man shot by friend of ex-girlfriend at Nashville home - WSMV News 4

Police: Man shot by friend of ex-girlfriend at East Nashville home

Police say a man was shot by his ex-girlfriend's friend in East Nashville late Thursday night.

The shooting happened at the victim's home in the 200 block of Cleveland Street just before 10 p.m.

According to police, the 24-year-old victim was at his home with his new girlfriend when his ex-girlfriend and her friend showed up.

The ex-girlfriend's friend reportedly opened fire and shot the man in the arm.

According to police, the victim was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for his injuries.

The victim only knew the gunman's nickname and couldn't give police the suspect's full name.

