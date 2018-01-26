Police investigating shooting outside Antioch hookah lounge

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Great Smoky Mountains National Park welcomed more than 11.3 million visitors last year, setting a new record for the second year in a row.More >>
The shooting happened at the victim's home in the 200 block of Cleveland Street just before 10 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Police are urging residents in the area of Woodstock Drive at Rainwood Drive off Brick Church Pike to stay inside and lock their doors as the manhunt continues.More >>
Police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a hookah lounge in Antioch early Friday morning.More >>
While the country continues to send support to Marshall County, one Nashville man was especially shaken by Tuesday's shooting. Today he's sending a message back to that community and sharing why he has such a deep connection to it.More >>
A skull and others bones found on a 550-acre farm on Taylor Road near Watertown may help solve a missing persons case in Wilson County.More >>
One person has been killed in a crash on I-65 South in Simpson County around noon on Thursday.More >>
Historic Nashville Inc. took a victory lap of shorts while presenting their plans for this year’s preservation projects.More >>
Hours after a school shooting in Marshall County, KY, a Vanderbilt doctor who treated the victims took to Twitter sharing his disgust.More >>
Nearly two dozen utility districts across the state violated a drinking water standard in 2017, according to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.More >>
While investigators will not release the identity of the shooter in the deadly massacre at Marshall County High School, witnesses tell News 4 they know who the gunman is because they saw him pull the trigger.More >>
A New Jersey couple recently changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom after a relative had an asthma attack.More >>
A plumber is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.More >>
This flu season is fierce and has already claimed the lives of at least 30 children in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >>
A man accused of murdering three people, including two young girls, will appear in court on Thursday.More >>
