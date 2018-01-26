Police investigating shooting outside Antioch hookah lounge

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday in Antioch. (WSMV)

Police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a hookah lounge in Antioch early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the strip mall on Bell Road around 2 a.m. after getting a call that multiple shots had been fired.

Witnesses said they saw the victim lying in the parking lot by the hookah lounge.

When police arrived, they found shattered glass and blood, but the victim was no longer at the scene.

The victim was later dropped off at TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Police are working to determine the motive behind the shooting.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.