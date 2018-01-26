Police searching for 2 armed suspects in north Nashville neighborhood

Police are searching for two armed suspects off Brick Church Pike. (WSMV)

Two armed suspects are on the loose after a high-speed chase ended in a north Nashville neighborhood on Friday morning.

Police are urging residents in the area of Woodstock Drive at Rainwood Drive off Brick Church Pike to stay inside and lock their doors as the manhunt continues.

Officials have not released descriptions of the men they are searching for.

The police pursuit started in south Nashville and lasted for about 45 minutes, even heading into Sumner County at one point. The suspects eventually hit spikes, and three men jumped out of the car and ran away.

Police were able to take one of the men into custody.

Officials at the scene said the suspects were all wanted in connection with armed robberies.

