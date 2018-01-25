Former Marshall County High School coach sends message to community

While the country continues to send support to Marshall County, one Nashville man was especially shaken by Tuesday's shooting. Today he's sending a message back to that community and sharing why he has such a deep connection to it.

"Keep it low! Keep it low! Good job!" Coach Joseph Simmons shouted to two of his Lady Cougars senior players as one furiously dribbled a basketball low to the floor.

Focus and teamwork are among the lessons Simmons to delivers to his team at Goodpasture Christian School.

"The really good coaches relate to the players and try to build that relationship," he said. "Its more than just a game of basketball. Its all been rewarding. My satisfaction comes from seeing the kids succeed."

Its those bonds between a coach and a school community that makes this week for Simmons so painful.

"My first thought was, 'is everybody I was close to okay?'" he said. "There's a lot of emotions that run through your mind."

Before arriving to Goodpasture, Simmons was a coach at Marshall County High for seven years. He said he had the shooter from Tuesday's violence in class and many of the victims.

"I can't imagine what was going through their heads during these events," said Simmons. "My heart just kinda melted when I heard the news."

Knowing how difficult this news was for their coach, seniors Paige Randolph and Lauren King decided there was something they could do.

"He's always there for us, and we decided to get the team together and have a prayer with him," said King.

"We prayed for God to bring his healing hand to Marshall County and to comfort all those who were hurt," Randolph added.

"My message to the people of Marshall County is just that our hearts are with you," said Simmons. "They're a very strong community. Through this tragic event, they're going to bounce back stronger than ever. They're going to get through it through their love for one another and their faith in God. I just want them to know they have a lot of people thinking about them and praying for them."

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.