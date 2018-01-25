Historic Nashville celebrates preservation win

Greer Stadium was the home of the Nashville Sounds until 2014. (WSMV)

Historic Nashville Inc. took a victory lap of shorts while presenting their plans for this year’s preservation projects.

The group held its annual meeting at Fort Negley on Thursday night.

Two weeks ago, Cloud Hill Partnership announced it was withdrawing from a contract to redevelop the former Greer Stadium site.

Thursday’s meeting was all about the future.

“It’s all about finding a balance,” said Jenn Harrman with Historic Nashville Inc. “We’re not against development, we’re not against growth. We’re just about preserving the places that make Nashville unique.”

“This stuff’s been going around a long time around here,” said Country music star Kix Brooks. “You can learn a lot digging around in some of the treasures we have in this town.”

The group said it will continue to focus on preserving sites on Music Row.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.