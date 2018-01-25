Historic Nashville celebrates preservation win

A skull and others bones found on a 550-acre farm on Taylor Road near Watertown may help solve a missing persons case in Wilson County.More >>
A skull and others bones found on a 550-acre farm on Taylor Road near Watertown may help solve a missing persons case in Wilson County.More >>
One person has been killed in a crash on I-65 South in Simpson County around noon on Thursday.More >>
One person has been killed in a crash on I-65 South in Simpson County around noon on Thursday.More >>
Historic Nashville Inc. took a victory lap of shorts while presenting their plans for this year’s preservation projects.More >>
Historic Nashville Inc. took a victory lap of shorts while presenting their plans for this year’s preservation projects.More >>
Hours after a school shooting in Marshall County, KY, a Vanderbilt doctor who treated the victims took to Twitter sharing his disgust.More >>
Hours after a school shooting in Marshall County, KY, a Vanderbilt doctor who treated the victims took to Twitter sharing his disgust.More >>
Nearly two dozen utility districts across the state violated a drinking water standard in 2017, according to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.More >>
Nearly two dozen utility districts across the state violated a drinking water standard in 2017, according to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.More >>
Metro detectives are searching for a potential victim or witness from the fatal shooting outside Cloud IX Hookah Bar last month.More >>
Metro detectives are searching for a potential victim or witness from the fatal shooting outside Cloud IX Hookah Bar last month.More >>
Owners who don't live in their short-term rental properties in residential areas won't get their permits renewed after 2020, according to a new law recently passed by Metro Council.More >>
Owners who don't live in their short-term rental properties in residential areas won't get their permits renewed after 2020, according to a new law recently passed by Metro Council.More >>
The former owner of a Clarksville management company was supposed to go to trial this week on a charge of theft from a non-profit, but the district attorney’s office decided to dismiss the charge.More >>
The former owner of a Clarksville management company was supposed to go to trial this week on a charge of theft from a non-profit, but the district attorney’s office decided to dismiss the charge.More >>
Metro detectives are searching for an unidentified man wanted for questioning in the murder of Horace Whitley last November.More >>
Metro detectives are searching for an unidentified man wanted for questioning in the murder of Horace Whitley last November.More >>
Two teens were killed and 18 others were wounded in a shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, KY, on Tuesday.More >>
Two teens were killed and 18 others were wounded in a shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, KY, on Tuesday.More >>
While investigators will not release the identity of the shooter in the deadly massacre at Marshall County High School, witnesses tell News 4 they know who the gunman is because they saw him pull the trigger.More >>
While investigators will not release the identity of the shooter in the deadly massacre at Marshall County High School, witnesses tell News 4 they know who the gunman is because they saw him pull the trigger.More >>
A plumber is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.More >>
A plumber is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.More >>
This flu season is fierce and has already claimed the lives of at least 30 children in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >>
This flu season is fierce and has already claimed the lives of at least 30 children in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >>
A skull and others bones found on a 550-acre farm on Taylor Road near Watertown may help solve a missing persons case in Wilson County.More >>
A skull and others bones found on a 550-acre farm on Taylor Road near Watertown may help solve a missing persons case in Wilson County.More >>
A man accused of murdering three people, including two young girls, will appear in court on Thursday.More >>
A man accused of murdering three people, including two young girls, will appear in court on Thursday.More >>
One person has been killed in a crash on I-65 South in Simpson County around noon on Thursday.More >>
One person has been killed in a crash on I-65 South in Simpson County around noon on Thursday.More >>
The California children who authorities say were tortured by their parents and so malnourished that their growth was stunted are slowly providing valuable information to investigators, a prosecutor told The Associated Press on Wednesday.More >>
The California children who authorities say were tortured by their parents and so malnourished that their growth was stunted are slowly providing valuable information to investigators, a prosecutor told The Associated Press on Wednesday.More >>
An animal services team in Florida is sharing a disturbing story to warn pet owners of the dangers of using human hair dye on pets.More >>
An animal services team in Florida is sharing a disturbing story to warn pet owners of the dangers of using human hair dye on pets.More >>
Police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was caught – with a gun in hand – on surveillance video demanding money from a convenience store cashier.More >>
Police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was caught – with a gun in hand – on surveillance video demanding money from a convenience store cashier.More >>
The frozen vegetables might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.More >>
The frozen vegetables might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.More >>