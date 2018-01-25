Doctor who treated school shooting victims calls for change

Hours after a school shooting in Marshall County, KY, a Vanderbilt doctor who treated the victims took to Twitter sharing his disgust.

Dr. Sterling Haring is now calling for changes to the country’s gun laws.

Haring was among the first at Vanderbilt to treat the school shooting victims. For him, it was their faces that struck a nerve.

“These were very clearly kids, like my own kids, that just went to school that day, and their parents were like me who had just dropped off their kids at school and didn’t expect this,” Haring said.

After the longest and most difficult shift in his career, Haring said a single phrase came to mind.

“Thoughts and prayers,” he said. “That’s the thing we always hear after every one of these tragedies. You see people tweeting or on Facebook or on the news. … It made me sick. It made me physically ill.”

Haring posted the following to Twitter:

Today, I cared for victims of #KentuckySchoolShooting as they arrived via helicopter. They looked like my kids and yours. All I could think about was the #ThoughtsAndPrayers that would be tweeted from politicians who will do nothing to stop the next one. I’ve never felt so sick. — Sterling Haring (@SterlingHaring) January 24, 2018

“People don’t introduce laws that could change this, that could keep this from happening,” he said.

Haring knows what he said is controversial and that his tweet might make some people angry. But Haring said he feels it’s his responsibility to share what he saw.

“What I want is for people to realize that this is not a political issue. What I want is for people to call their state legislator … and say, I am affiliated with blank party, I am a gun owner, not a gun owner, but I am a Tennessean, I am an American and I believe that this needs to stop,” he said.

Haring cannot legally discuss the victims’ injuries or what they’re going through at the hospital, but said it will be hard for the survivors and their families to bounce back from this.

