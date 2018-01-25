Police searching for possible victim, witness in Cloud IX shooting

Police believe this man may have been the intended target. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro detectives are searching for a potential victim or witness from the fatal shooting outside Cloud IX Hookah Bar last month.

Police said 30-year-old Jason McClain was involved in an argument inside the bar when he was asked to leave. He refused and was escorted out of the bar by security around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 10.

Police said McClain then allegedly got a handgun from his pickup truck and fired at the security guards. He was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire with them.

Police are searching for the man who may have been McClain’s intended target. He was captured on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information about this man should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

