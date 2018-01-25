Man wanted for questioning in November shooting death

Police said the man spoke to the two suspects charged in the shooting death of Horace Whitley. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro detectives are searching for an unidentified man wanted for questioning in the murder of Horace Whitley last November.

Police said the man was seen on surveillance video interacting with two suspects as they were dragging Whitley’s body to a nearby woodline after the Nov. 21 murder on South 8th Court.

The man’s black pickup truck helped to obscure the suspects from view.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Shanon Pleasant, 40, and Anassadi Henderson, 23, were arrested and charged in Whitley’s murder in the days following the shooting.

