Some short-term rentals in Nashville will only operate for 3 more years

Owners who don't live in their short-term rental properties in residential areas won't get their permits renewed after 2020, according to a new law recently passed by Metro Council.

The ordinance aims to cut down on complaints from neighbors about high foot traffic, noise and partying from short-term renters. Metro Council passed the bill into law Tuesday with a 25-5 vote, with seven council members abstaining.

"This bill to us was a very good compromise with Airbnb and HomeAway, and the thing is that it does not get rid of all your non-owner occupied," said District 11 Councilman Larry Hagar, who was the main sponsor of the bill. "It does not affect your multi-families like apartments, condominiums, things of that nature. You can still have non-owner occupied in those zoned areas."

Current owners of short-term rental properties in residential zoned areas can get their permits renewed each year until June 28, 2020.

"It's going to take the neighborhoods to call codes if they know that somebody's operating one illegally," Hagar said.

Germantown resident Olesya Leskel told News 4 her family lived next door to one, and the renters were too loud for her baby and her neighbors. She said her homeowner's association was able to get the property owner to leave the neighborhood after facing a fine.

Leskel said neighbors pay the price if owners can't control what goes on inside.

"This idea of renting short term is good if the owner is next door (and) can control what is happening in the house, and the people are able to be responsible about various policies like no smoking, no drugs, no noise after 11 p.m.," Leskel said.

The Metro Codes Department has not approved new permits for non-owner occupied rentals in residential areas for the past few months, according to officials. After a public hearing in 2017, the bill became pending legislation and therefore legally enforceable. Metro Codes officials said there are roughly 3,500 short-term rental permits in the city.

Metro Zoning Administrator Bill Herbert told News 4 the department receives between six and 12 applications a day for short-term rental property permits, including permits for owner occupied single-family or two-family properties and non-owner occupied multi-family properties.

Hagar said non-owner occupied property owners in residential areas have three years to make good on their investment.

"After that three years, you have a choice. You could either rent it out long term, which is allowed. Long term is anything over 30 days or an alternative. You could sell the property," Hagar said.

If going long-term or selling the property isn't an option, Hagar said he's working on a bill that would give non-owner occupied short-term rental property owner the option of converting to a bed and breakfast business.

Airbnb and HomeAway sent statements to News 4 disagreeing with the city's decision. Airbnb Tennessee policy director Laura Spanjian said:

We've worked in good faith with the Metro Council and the Ad Hoc committee for months now and in light of today's disappointing outcome we will consider all options to defend our host community in Nashville and throughout Tennessee.

HomeAway's Philip Minardi, director of policy communications, said:

A ban on whole-home rentals hurts responsible Nashville residents who rely on this income, while also reducing revenue to programs that are directly aimed at improving affordable housing options in the city. It's a lose-lose for homeowners and those aspiring to be. HomeAway will continue actively supporting our local homeowners and guests in Nashville, and we are assessing next steps in this process.

Complaints regarding short-term rental properties can be filed by calling a 24-hour hotline from Host Compliance at (435) STR-HELP (787-4357).

