Charge dropped against property manager accused of stealing from non-profit

The former owner of a Clarksville management company was supposed to go to trial this week on a charge of theft from a non-profit, but the district attorney’s office decided to dismiss the charge.

Gary Michael Griffey was accused of spending most of if not all of $10,000 worth of funds for the Clarksville Charitable and Education Foundation, which hired Griffey and Associated to manage their property. Click here to read the indictment.

Through a spokeswoman, assistant district attorney Lee Willoughby said he had no comment on why the decision was made to drop the charge.

It comes after Griffey’s former bookkeeper, Lisa Forrest, entered into pre-trial diversion after being charged as well with a reduced misdemeanor charge of theft, which means her record can one day be expunged.

Chase Smith, Griffey’s attorney, also would not comment on why the charge was dropped, but said his client was embarrassed and ashamed by the charge and it had a profound effect on his career and health.

Griffey was the subject of a News 4 I-Team investigation after being accused of mishandling the money of soldiers, veterans and military support workers while they were out of state or overseas.

Griffey was never charged in association to the soldiers' complaints.

