Funeral arrangements announced for 2 teens killed in KY school shooting

BENTON, KY (WSMV) -

Funeral arrangements have been announced for two 15-year-old students killed in a shooting at Marshall County High School on Tuesday.

A joint visitation for Bailey Holt and Preston Cope will be held at the Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium at the school in Benton, KY, on Saturday from 4-9 p.m.

A funeral service for Holt will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Twin Lakes Worship Center in Benton, KY. Interment will follow in the Mullinax Cemetery in Calvert City, KY.

A funeral service for Cope will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium. Interment will follow in the Marshall County Memory Gardens in Benton, KY. An additional visitation will also be held at the gym between 1-3 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the following funds:

  • Bailey Holt Memorial Fund – c/o CFSB, PO Box 467, Benton, KY 42025
  • Preston Cope Memorial Fund – c/o CFSB, PO Box 467, Benton, KY 42025

