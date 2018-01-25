Home Depot helps remodel Smyrna veteran's home

A disabled Korean War veteran who lives in Smyrna recently lost the ability to work on his own and is now isolated to a wheelchair.

For the last few months, Army veteran Luis Serrano has been unable to get into his home by himself. And even if someone helps him get inside, he still can’t get into his bathroom with his wheelchair.

When Home Depot in Smyrna found out about Serrano’s predicament, they immediately stepped up to the plate to help.

“What we’ve done today is we came in and tore out their old deck and rebuild a new larger deck,” said Josh McIntyre, operations assistant store manager at the Smyrna Home Depot. “We’re also going to add a wheelchair ramp as well, so now he’ll be able to go about his day to day life and get back hopefully to as normal as things can be.”

The project is part of Home Depot’s ongoing efforts to improve the lives of veterans and their families. Since 2011, the Home Depot Foundation has transformed 37,000 homes for veterans across the country.

“They give us the ability through Team Depot to go into the community and help veterans in need. And just like Mr. Serrano, we can lend a hand and step in whenever they come upon hard times, and we can give back to the community as well,” McIntyre said.

