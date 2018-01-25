MTSU employee on paid leave after arrest on sex charge

An MTSU employee is on paid administrative leave after being arrested on Tuesday on a charge of aggravated sexual battery.

John Douglas Brinsko, 63, was arrested after admitting to police he touched a 17-year-old girl and asking her if he could “pleasure” her, according to the arrest report.

Brinsko is associated director of the MTSU Environmental Health and Safety Services. A university spokesman said he was on paid administrative leave.

According to the arrest report, the victim said Brinsko entered her room after her mom fell asleep on the couch. She said he wanted to give her medical attention for a scratch on her back. He was wearing medical scrubs, according to the report.

According to the MTSU website, the primary mission of MTSU Environmental Health & Safety Services is to do everything within its resources so that no member of the campus community will suffer diminished health, functional capacity, or life expectancy as a result of any condition or practice at Middle Tennessee State University.

Brinsko will appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on Feb. 27.

