Hopkinsville student arrested for sending text threatening a school shooting

An 18-year-old student has been arrested for sending a text message to other students that there would be a shooting at Hopkinsville High School on Thursday.

Hopkinsville police said Brandon D. Govan, 18, of Hopkinsville, admitted during an interview with detectives that he was responsible for sending the text on Thursday morning while he was at school.

The threat comes two days after two people were killed and 18 were injured in a shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, KY.

Govan has been charged with third degree terroristic threatening and has been booked at the Christian County Jail.

“We want to thank those individuals that made us aware of this threat and we want to continue to urge everyone if you ever hear of a threat made towards any of our schools to please call 911 immediately,” Hopkinsville Police wrote on its Facebook page.

On Wednesday, a Hopkinsville Middle School student was arrested for making a terroristic threat on social media.

