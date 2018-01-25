1 killed in crash on I-65 south in Simpson County, KY

Traffic is backed up on I-65 South in Simpson County after a fatal crash around noon on Thursday. (WSMV)

One person was killed in a crash in Simpson County, KY. (WSMV)

One person has been killed in a crash on I-65 South in Simpson County around noon on Thursday.

According to Kentucky State Police the accident occurred between two commercial vehicles at Mile Marker 2 just north of the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

Southbound lanes are closed while the crash is being investigated.

Names of those involved in the crash have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

