Ex-Tennessee judge launches GOP bid to replace Rep. Black

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A former Tennessee judge who oversaw a controversial trial about Islam is vying to replace U.S. Rep. Diane Black.

Bob Corlew announced his bid in a YouTube video this week, saying President Trump needs folks that work with, not against, him.

As a chancery court judge, the Mt. Juliet Republican oversaw a 2010 bench trial that was supposed to be about whether county officials violated open meetings law by approving a mosque's site plan.

Corlew gave the plaintiffs leeway to question whether Islam qualifies as a religion and push a theory that American Muslims want to replace the Constitution with extremist Islamic law.

Other Republicans running in the 6th Congressional District include state Rep. Judd Matheny and ex-state Agriculture Commissioner John Rose.

Black, a Gallatin Republican, is running for governor.

