Ex-Tennessee judge launches GOP bid to replace Rep. Black

One person has been killed in a crash on I-65 South in Simpson County around noon on Thursday.More >>
One person has been killed in a crash on I-65 South in Simpson County around noon on Thursday.More >>
Wilson County authorities are at the scene of an area where human remains were found.More >>
Wilson County authorities are at the scene of an area where human remains were found.More >>
Former NBA player Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife has made her first court appearance since she was extradited from California to face charges in his shooting death.More >>
Former NBA player Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife has made her first court appearance since she was extradited from California to face charges in his shooting death.More >>
A former Tennessee judge who oversaw a controversial trial about Islam is vying to replace U.S. Rep. Diane Black.More >>
A former Tennessee judge who oversaw a controversial trial about Islam is vying to replace U.S. Rep. Diane Black.More >>
A plumber is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.More >>
A plumber is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.More >>
Murfreesboro police have arrested the suspected gunman in a shooting that happened just blocks from the MTSU campus.More >>
Murfreesboro police have arrested the suspected gunman in a shooting that happened just blocks from the MTSU campus.More >>
Police have arrested an 18-year-old driver in connection with a serious crash in Clarksville last week.More >>
Police have arrested an 18-year-old driver in connection with a serious crash in Clarksville last week.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be one of the speakers at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention next month at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, according to the organization’s website.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be one of the speakers at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention next month at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, according to the organization’s website.More >>
The American Red Cross is offering advice for parents and students in the aftermath of the deadly high school shooting in Benton, KY.More >>
The American Red Cross is offering advice for parents and students in the aftermath of the deadly high school shooting in Benton, KY.More >>
Nashville is continuing to establish its reign as the "It City," with a record 14.5 million visitors in 2017. This is a 4.6 percent increase from 2016, which had a record 13.9 million visitors.More >>
Nashville is continuing to establish its reign as the "It City," with a record 14.5 million visitors in 2017. This is a 4.6 percent increase from 2016, which had a record 13.9 million visitors.More >>