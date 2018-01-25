Plumber accused of raping minor at Goodlettsville home

A plumber is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.

The suspect, Derek Townsend, was hired by the victim's mother to fix a plumbing issue at their home on Jan. 11.

According to the arrest report, Townsend "made several romantic advances towards the minor child and commented several times on how beautiful the minor child was" during the visit.

Townsend reportedly left the home saying he needed more supplies to finish the job. When he returned the next day, Townsend allegedly called the child to let him inside the home.

The child said she came outside and saw Townsend standing by his truck.

She told police that Townsend forcibly hugged and kissed her and forced her into a crawl space underneath the home.

Townsend then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim and exposed his penis during the incident.

The child told police she did not give Townsend consent to touch her.

Townsend, 28, is charged with rape. He is being held on $76,000 bond.

