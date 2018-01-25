Mee McCormick's Stuffed Cabbage Stew

Stuffed Cabbage Stew

· 2 pounds Pinewood Farms Grass Fed Grass Finished Ground Beef

· 6 cups water or beef bone broth

· 1 can (28 ounces) tomato sauce

· 1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained

· 2 cups chopped green or red peppers

· 1 head of cabbage chopped

· 2 teaspoons sea salt

· 1 teaspoon pepper

· 1 teaspoon of ground cumin

· 1 teaspoon of ground corriander

· 1 teaspoon of sweet paprika

· 2 cups cooked long grain rice or quinoa

· Chopped fresh parsley, optional

· 2 tablespoons of diluted miso paste

· In a Dutch oven or large soup pan over medium heat, cook and stir beef until no longer pink; drain. Stir in next 11 ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until peppers are tender, about 30 minutes. Add cooked rice or quinoa; simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes longer. Add diluted miso paste and serve. If desired, sprinkle with chopped fresh parsley. Yield: 10 servings (2-1/2 quarts)