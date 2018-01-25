Mee McCormick's Stuffed Cabbage Stew - WSMV News 4

Mee McCormick's Stuffed Cabbage Stew

Stuffed Cabbage Stew

·    2 pounds Pinewood Farms Grass Fed Grass Finished Ground Beef
·    6 cups water or beef bone broth
·    1 can (28 ounces) tomato sauce
·    1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
·    2 cups chopped green or red peppers
·    1 head of cabbage chopped
·    2 teaspoons sea salt
·    1 teaspoon pepper
·    1 teaspoon of ground cumin
·    1 teaspoon of ground corriander
·    1 teaspoon of sweet paprika
·    2 cups cooked long grain rice or quinoa
·    Chopped fresh parsley, optional
·    2 tablespoons of diluted miso paste
·    In a Dutch oven or large soup pan over medium heat, cook and stir beef until no longer pink; drain. Stir in next 11 ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until peppers are tender, about 30 minutes. Add cooked rice or quinoa; simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes longer. Add diluted miso paste and serve. If desired, sprinkle with chopped fresh parsley. Yield: 10 servings (2-1/2 quarts)

