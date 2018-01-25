Red Cross shares advice for children affected by school shooting - WSMV News 4

American Red Cross shares advice for students, parents affected by school shooting

Posted: Updated:
BENTON, KY (WSMV) -

The American Red Cross is offering advice for parents and students in the aftermath of the deadly high school shooting in Benton, KY.

Two 15-year-old students were killed in the massacre at Marshall County High School on Tuesday morning.

The Red Cross has been providing services and support for families and first responders affected by the shooting.

The organization is sharing these tips in response to the tragedy:

  • Events like this can cause feelings of uncertainty and anxiety since no one knows what could potentially happen next. Remember that it's OK to feel nervous.
  • Stay informed but limit media exposure of the events, especially for children. Children are especially vulnerable to stress reactions related to media.
  • Parents should let children talk about their fears and then reassure them about their safety. Talk with them in ways that they can easily understand. Let them guide the conversation; share details only when they ask about them.
  • Be patient with yourself and others. It’s common to have any number of temporary stress reactions such as anger, frustration and anxiety.
  • Spend more time with family and friends and offer your support. Hug one another and listen.
  • Watch for signs of stress in your family, friends and children. Get help from others if needed.
  • Take care of yourself. Eat healthy, drink plenty of water and get enough rest.

The Red Cross says it is not seeking financial donations in connection with this specific tragedy but says they always need the public's help and support for the disasters they respond to every year across the country.

For more information about the types of assistance that are available, you can call the Red Cross at 270-442-3575.

