Record year: 14.5 million visited Nashville in 2017

Nashville is continuing to establish its reign as the "It City," with a record 14.5 million visitors in 2017.

This is a 4.6 percent increase from 2016, which saw a record 13.9 million visitors.

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. said the growth can be attributed to several big events, such as the solar eclipse, seven Garth Brooks concerts and other festivals and sporting events.

This also includes the downtown parties for the Predators during the NHL playoffs and two international soccer events over the summer.

The visitor count number includes overnight and day visitors who traveled more than 50 miles to visit Nashville.

"Our appeal as a global leisure and meetings destination continues at a high level, and we can’t thank Mayor Megan Barry, along with the hotels, restaurants, attractions and our other hospitality industry partners, enough for their part in the city’s success. When visitors come, they spend money, and that generates economic activity for local businesses and tax revenue for the city," said Butch Spyridon, president and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., in a news release.

Throughout the course of 2017, Nashville saw the opening of nine new hotel properties and 113 bars and restaurants. Some other big attractions that opened last year were the Patsy Cline Museum, Madame Tussauds Nashville and Topgolf.

Nashville's growth is expected to continue in 2018. Several publications, including TripAdvisor, are naming Nashville a top place to visit.

Some factors that are expected to fuel even more visitor growth this year include the new nonstop flight to London that starts in May, 17 citywide conventions and a strong concert lineup at Bridgestone Arena and Nissan Stadium.

