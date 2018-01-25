Human remains found on Watertown farm identified as man missing since Aug. 2012

The human remains were found on Taylor Road near Watertown. (WSMV)

The remains found on a 550-acre farm on Taylor Road near Watertown have been identified as those of a man missing since August 2012.

Sheriff Robert Bryan said experts positively identified the remains as David Riemens, who was last seen on Aug. 8, 2012.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, and to the community of Watertown where he was very well thought of by everyone that knew him," Bryan said in a news release. "We appreciate all of the help we received in an attempt to locate Mr. Riemens."

Family and friends hope once they are identified, they will have closure.

"I would love to have an outcome where he just comes back home but I know that is not realistic," Allison Reynolds said.

Reynolds has known Riemens since she was a little girl. She said he was like an uncle to her.

"He was a really spirited person. He never met a stranger," Reynolds said.

Riemens disappeared Aug. 8, 2012. Investigators say he was working on a project on a friend's farm and left for what appeared to be a brief work meeting.

Riemens left his truck at the Dollar General in Watertown and was never seen again.

"He just went off the grid. You've heard of people off the grid. There was no cell phone, no computers, no back accounts, nothing like that, so there was not much to follow up on," Bryan said.

Riemens' disappearance was such a mystery, the show Investigation Discovery did a piece on it.

Reynolds thought with so much exposure, the case would have been solved by now.

Now there are more questions than answers.

"I feel like somebody probably did something to him for him to end up in this condition. I don't think it was an accident. That's my feeling," Reynolds said.

