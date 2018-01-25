Human remains found near Watertown - WSMV News 4

Human remains found near Watertown

Posted: Updated:
WATERTOWN, TN (WSMV) -

Wilson County authorities are at the scene of an area where human remains were found.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are on Taylor Road near Watertown where human remains were found in a wooded area.

Authorities said the road would be shut down as the area is searched.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.