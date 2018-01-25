VP Pence to speak at convention at Opryland next week - WSMV News 4

VP Pence to speak at convention at Opryland next week

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be one of the speakers at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention next week at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, according to the organization’s website.

Pence is set to speak during the organization’s Super Session at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, the convention’s opening day.

“I’m delighted that Vice President Mike Pence is now confirmed to speak at our Convention this year,” said Dr. Jerry A. Johnson, President & CEO of NRB, in a news release. “The Vice President is an outstanding public servant – one who has emphasized for years the importance of his Christian faith in his public service. As a former radio broadcaster, Vice President Pence knows NRB and we know him. We eagerly anticipate what he has to say to thousands of evangelical communicators.”

Pence was honored in 2009 with NRB’s prestigious Faith & Freedom Award when he was a congressman from Indiana.

