VP Pence to speak at convention at Opryland next month

Wilson County authorities are at the scene of an area where human remains were found.More >>
Wilson County authorities are at the scene of an area where human remains were found.More >>
Former NBA player Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife has made her first court appearance since she was extradited from California to face charges in his shooting death.More >>
Former NBA player Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife has made her first court appearance since she was extradited from California to face charges in his shooting death.More >>
A former Tennessee judge who oversaw a controversial trial about Islam is vying to replace U.S. Rep. Diane Black.More >>
A former Tennessee judge who oversaw a controversial trial about Islam is vying to replace U.S. Rep. Diane Black.More >>
A plumber is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.More >>
A plumber is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Goodlettsville earlier this month.More >>
Murfreesboro police have arrested the suspected gunman in a shooting that happened just blocks from the MTSU campus.More >>
Murfreesboro police have arrested the suspected gunman in a shooting that happened just blocks from the MTSU campus.More >>
Police have arrested an 18-year-old driver in connection with a serious crash in Clarksville last week.More >>
Police have arrested an 18-year-old driver in connection with a serious crash in Clarksville last week.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be one of the speakers at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention next month at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, according to the organization’s website.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be one of the speakers at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention next month at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, according to the organization’s website.More >>
The American Red Cross is offering advice for parents and students in the aftermath of the deadly high school shooting in Benton, KY.More >>
The American Red Cross is offering advice for parents and students in the aftermath of the deadly high school shooting in Benton, KY.More >>
Nashville is continuing to establish its reign as the "It City," with a record 14.5 million visitors in 2017. This is a 4.6 percent increase from 2016, which had a record 13.9 million visitors.More >>
Nashville is continuing to establish its reign as the "It City," with a record 14.5 million visitors in 2017. This is a 4.6 percent increase from 2016, which had a record 13.9 million visitors.More >>
A Macon County man is in custody after allegedly opening fire on law enforcement officers on Wednesday night.More >>
A Macon County man is in custody after allegedly opening fire on law enforcement officers on Wednesday night.More >>
While investigators will not release the identity of the shooter in the deadly massacre at Marshall County High School, witnesses tell News 4 they know who the gunman is because they saw him pull the trigger.More >>
While investigators will not release the identity of the shooter in the deadly massacre at Marshall County High School, witnesses tell News 4 they know who the gunman is because they saw him pull the trigger.More >>
This flu season is fierce and has already claimed the lives of at least 30 children in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >>
This flu season is fierce and has already claimed the lives of at least 30 children in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >>
An animal services team in Florida is sharing a disturbing story to warn pet owners of the dangers of using human hair dye on pets.More >>
An animal services team in Florida is sharing a disturbing story to warn pet owners of the dangers of using human hair dye on pets.More >>
A man accused of murdering three people, including two young girls, will appear in court on Thursday.More >>
A man accused of murdering three people, including two young girls, will appear in court on Thursday.More >>
Murfreesboro police have arrested the suspected gunman in a shooting that happened just blocks from the MTSU campus.More >>
Murfreesboro police have arrested the suspected gunman in a shooting that happened just blocks from the MTSU campus.More >>
The California children who authorities say were tortured by their parents and so malnourished that their growth was stunted are slowly providing valuable information to investigators, a prosecutor told The Associated Press on Wednesday.More >>
The California children who authorities say were tortured by their parents and so malnourished that their growth was stunted are slowly providing valuable information to investigators, a prosecutor told The Associated Press on Wednesday.More >>
Police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was caught – with a gun in hand – on surveillance video demanding money from a convenience store cashier.More >>
Police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was caught – with a gun in hand – on surveillance video demanding money from a convenience store cashier.More >>
A Perry County man is behind bars after allegedly shooting a 4-year-old boy's cat on purpose.More >>
A Perry County man is behind bars after allegedly shooting a 4-year-old boy's cat on purpose.More >>
Two 12-year-olds in Florida were arrested for cyberbullying in connection with the death of a middle-school student who police say hanged herself two weeks ago.More >>
Two 12-year-olds in Florida were arrested for cyberbullying in connection with the death of a middle-school student who police say hanged herself two weeks ago.More >>
More than three months after she was shot in the head and put on life support, an Arizona woman is smiling and talking, demonstrating a recovery that doctors are calling miraculous.More >>
More than three months after she was shot in the head and put on life support, an Arizona woman is smiling and talking, demonstrating a recovery that doctors are calling miraculous.More >>