Macon County man accused of opening fire on police officers

Jack David Hutchinson (Source: TBI) Jack David Hutchinson (Source: TBI)
A Macon County man is in custody after allegedly opening fire on law enforcement officers on Wednesday night.

Police officers were at the home in the 100 block of Elzie Williams Road in Red Boiling Springs responding to a domestic dispute.

Jack David Hutchinson, 63, is accused of punching his daughter-in-law in the chest and firing his handgun into the floor.

When officers arrived, Hutchinson allegedly came out from a shed on the property and fired at least two times at a Macon County sheriff's deputy and a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper.

According to the TBI, the deputy fired one shot in return, but it did not hit Hutchinson.

Minutes later, officers were able to use a stun gun to subdue Hutchinson and take him into custody.

Hutchinson is charged with two counts of attempt to commit first-degree murder and one count of aggravated domestic assault. He is being held on $450,000 bond at the Macon County Jail.

