Two teens were killed and 18 others were wounded in a shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, KY, on Tuesday.

Two teens were killed and 18 others were wounded in a shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, KY, on Tuesday.

Prosecutors announced Wednesday they would seek to try the accused 15-year-old gunman at a Kentucky high school as an adult.

Prosecutors announced Wednesday they would seek to try the accused 15-year-old gunman at a Kentucky high school as an adult.

While investigators will not release the identity of the shooter in the deadly massacre at Marshall County High School, witnesses tell News 4 they know who the gunman is because they saw him pull the trigger.

While investigators will not release the identity of the shooter in the deadly massacre at Marshall County High School, witnesses tell News 4 they know who the gunman is because they saw him pull the trigger.

The alleged gunman was taken into custody after the shooting. (WSMV)

The alleged gunman was taken into custody after the shooting. (WSMV)

KY governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of school shooting victims

Two teens were killed in the shooting. (Source: NBC News)

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has ordered for the state flag to be lowered to half-staff until next week in remembrance of the deadly school shooting in Benton, KY.

The governor is encouraging all government agencies, residents, businesses and organizations to partake as a show of support for the Marshall County High School community.

"May this serve as a visual reminder to all of us that we must come together in love and solidarity during this time of heartbreak and mourning and in the months and years that follow," said Bevin in a news release. "Together, let us commit to honor the memory of those that were lost and pray for the Marshall County community during the hard days ahead. United we stand. Divided we fall."

The flags will be lowered until sunset on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

On Tuesday, two teens were killed and 18 others were wounded in the massacre at Marshall County High School.

Police confirmed the suspected gunman is a 15-year-old student. He will be charged with two counts of murder and multiple counts of attempted murder, authorities said.

Officials have identified the deceased victims as Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, both 15.

Four surviving victims are receiving treatment at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. All of the patients are males between the ages of 15 and 18. On Wednesday, three of those four patients were upgraded to stable condition. The fourth patient is listed in critical but stable condition.

On Tuesday evening, another female student was transported to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital. She was discharged on Wednesday.

Today, in a show of support for the Marshall County community, I directed the Kentucky state flag to be lowered to half-staff until sunset, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. #WeAreKY pic.twitter.com/4a3TYGyvSo — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.