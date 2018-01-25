Predators staff members heading to Houston to help hurricane victims

Almost 20 members of the Nashville Predators staff are heading to Houston to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Predators Foundation is partnering with Habitat for Humanity for a two-day service trip to completely rebuild a family's home.

"Everyone wants to help in natural disasters right afterwards, but it's a long road to rebuilding for them. So, we thought a few months later, when everyone's kinda gone away, per say, we'd try to do something to help them out," said community relations senior manager Kristen Finch.

The group left on Wednesday and will be returning to Nashville on Friday.

Along with the volunteer trip, the Predators Foundation has donated $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity to support Hurricane Harvey victims.

