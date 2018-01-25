Predators staff members heading to Houston to help hurricane victims

Almost 20 members of the Nashville Predators staff are heading to Houston to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Almost 20 members of the Nashville Predators staff are heading to Houston to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
If you've been anxiously awaiting the arrival of your Girl Scout cookies, you won't have to wait much longer!More >>
If you've been anxiously awaiting the arrival of your Girl Scout cookies, you won't have to wait much longer!More >>
A Perry County man is behind bars after allegedly shooting a 4-year-old boy's cat on purpose.More >>
A Perry County man is behind bars after allegedly shooting a 4-year-old boy's cat on purpose.More >>
Murfreesboro police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times just blocks from the MTSU campus.More >>
Murfreesboro police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times just blocks from the MTSU campus.More >>
Mass shootings are never random. According to a local security consultant, they are always planned and there are warning signs.More >>
Mass shootings are never random. According to a local security consultant, they are always planned and there are warning signs.More >>
A 101st Airborne Division soldier has been given the Soldier's Medal after saving two people from a burning vehicle.More >>
A 101st Airborne Division soldier has been given the Soldier's Medal after saving two people from a burning vehicle.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is scheduled to deliver his final State of the State speech.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is scheduled to deliver his final State of the State speech.More >>
Police in La Vergne are investigating a shooting at the Kings Ridge Apartments on Waldron Road on Wednesday night.More >>
Police in La Vergne are investigating a shooting at the Kings Ridge Apartments on Waldron Road on Wednesday night.More >>
A 2008 Olympic gold medalist and current Nashvillian is talking about the sex abuse her teammates endured in a video that’s gone viral.More >>
A 2008 Olympic gold medalist and current Nashvillian is talking about the sex abuse her teammates endured in a video that’s gone viral.More >>
When one woman learned of the shooting at Marshall County High School, everything sounded painfully familiar.More >>
When one woman learned of the shooting at Marshall County High School, everything sounded painfully familiar.More >>
While investigators will not release the identity of the shooter in the deadly massacre at Marshall County High School, witnesses tell News 4 they know who the gunman is because they saw him pull the trigger.More >>
While investigators will not release the identity of the shooter in the deadly massacre at Marshall County High School, witnesses tell News 4 they know who the gunman is because they saw him pull the trigger.More >>
This flu season is fierce and has already claimed the lives of at least 30 children in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >>
This flu season is fierce and has already claimed the lives of at least 30 children in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >>
An animal services team in Florida is sharing a disturbing story to warn pet owners of the dangers of using human hair dye on pets.More >>
An animal services team in Florida is sharing a disturbing story to warn pet owners of the dangers of using human hair dye on pets.More >>
A man accused of murdering three people, including two young girls, will appear in court on Thursday.More >>
A man accused of murdering three people, including two young girls, will appear in court on Thursday.More >>
Police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was caught – with a gun in hand – on surveillance video demanding money from a convenience store cashier.More >>
Police are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was caught – with a gun in hand – on surveillance video demanding money from a convenience store cashier.More >>
Two 12-year-olds in Florida were arrested for cyberbullying in connection with the death of a middle-school student who police say hanged herself two weeks ago.More >>
Two 12-year-olds in Florida were arrested for cyberbullying in connection with the death of a middle-school student who police say hanged herself two weeks ago.More >>
Murfreesboro police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times just blocks from the MTSU campus.More >>
Murfreesboro police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times just blocks from the MTSU campus.More >>
More than three months after she was shot in the head and put on life support, an Arizona woman is smiling and talking, demonstrating a recovery that doctors are calling miraculous.More >>
More than three months after she was shot in the head and put on life support, an Arizona woman is smiling and talking, demonstrating a recovery that doctors are calling miraculous.More >>
Police in La Vergne are investigating a shooting at the Kings Ridge Apartments on Waldron Road on Wednesday night.More >>
Police in La Vergne are investigating a shooting at the Kings Ridge Apartments on Waldron Road on Wednesday night.More >>
A 2008 Olympic gold medalist and current Nashvillian is talking about the sex abuse her teammates endured in a video that’s gone viral.More >>
A 2008 Olympic gold medalist and current Nashvillian is talking about the sex abuse her teammates endured in a video that’s gone viral.More >>