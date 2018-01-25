Girl Scout cookies to be delivered to Middle TN next month - WSMV News 4

Girl Scout cookies to be delivered to Middle TN next month

(Source: Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee)
NASHVILLE, TN

If you've been anxiously awaiting the arrival of your Girl Scout cookies, you won't have to wait much longer!

Thousands of cases of cookies will be delivered to the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee next month.

On Feb. 2 and 3, over 40 volunteers will help organize and distribute the cookies to all the local troops at the Opryland Pavilion.

Girl Scout leadership teams will drive their cars through cookie pick-up lines. When they stop, the volunteers will load their vehicles with the sweet treats.

"We'll fill minivans up all the way to the top, we'll fill trucks, we'll fill cars ... just about anything," said product programs manager Tracy Tudder.

