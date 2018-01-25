Girl Scout cookies arrive in Middle Tennessee

The cookies were delivered to the Opryland Pavilion on Friday. (WSMV)

If you've been anxiously awaiting the arrival of your Girl Scout cookies, you won't have to wait much longer!

Over 1 million boxes of cookies were delivered to the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee on Friday morning.

Volunteers helped to organize and distribute the cookies to the local troops at the Opryland Pavilion.

Girl Scout leadership teams drove their cars through cookie pick-up lines. When they stopped, the volunteers loaded their vehicles with the sweet treats.

