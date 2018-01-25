Perry County man accused of shooting 4-year-old's cat

A Perry County man is behind bars after allegedly shooting a 4-year-old boy's cat on purpose.

The crossbow bolt was still inside the animal when it was found by a neighbor on Jan. 17.

The family, who lives in the Cedar Creek community, was forced to put the animal down because it was suffering.

Police said Skylar Morris confessed to shooting the cat but claimed it was an accident.

According to investigators, there is no way it could have played out that way because of the angle of the shot. It appears Morris shot the animal at close range and from a downward angle.

Morris was arrested on Jan. 22 and is charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals. He was released from jail after posting $2,500 bond.

"Unlike most cases where animals are shot that are running at large, this case is different. In this case, the shooter cannot claim he was in fear of the animal or shot the cat to protect life or property. This was just a downright cruel act, and hopefully, the 4-year-old and family of the animal will see justice prevail," said Sheriff Nick Weems.

